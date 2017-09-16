BDE: Reb Eliyahu Tabak, A”h

Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 9:39 pm |

Reb Eliyahu Tabak, a”h.

The community of Monsey is saddened by news of the passing of Reb Eliyahu Tabak, a”h, over Shabbos. He was 81.

Reb Eliyahu was a close talmid and adherent of the Ribnitzer Rebbe, zatzal, and he had a connection as well with the Satmar Rav, zatal, Harav Michel Lefkowitz, zatzal, and Harav Dovid Povarsky, shlita.

He had an electrician business, and he was a mispalel at the Tiferes Gedalya shul in Monsey, where he spent much time davening and learning.

Among his children, Reb Aharon Tabak, Reb Yossel Tabak, Reb Elimelech Tabak, Reb Moshe Tabak, Reb Kalman Tabak.

The levayah is scheduled for 9 AM on Sunday at Tiferes Gedalya, 9 Saddle River Road, in Monsey.

Shivah will take place at 11 Saddle River Road.