Regional Briefs – September 14, 2017

Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 7:28 pm |

State Museum Opens Exhibit On History of Erie Canal

ALBANY – The New York State Museum is commemorating the bicentennial of the start of the construction of the Erie Canal with a new exhibit on the waterway that changed America, The Associated Press reported. “Enterprising Waters: New York’s Erie Canal” tells the story of what led to the canal’s construction in 1825.

NYC to Post School Cafeteria Inspections Online

ALBANY – New York City will post within 90 days the results of school cafeteria inspections online under a new law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday. Parents also will be able to see the nature of any safety violations as well as what steps have been taken to correct them.

Mountain Soldiers From All Over Honored at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – The 10th Mountain Division honored their departed comrades around the world Thursday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the fort’s memorial park, The Associated Press reported.

NJ Unit Deployed to Virgin Islands for Irma Recovery

TRENTON – A New Jersey National Guard unit headed to the Virgin Islands Thursday to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Irma, The Associated Press reported. The 26 airmen will deploy for up to 60 days.

Belt Made of Bullets Spurs Evacuation at College

NEW YORK – A belt made of fake bullets sparked the evacuation of Pace University Thursday when students called 911 to report a man loading a machine gun from an ammunition belt, The Associated Press reported. Students who heard about it on social media barricaded classroom doors or fled.

NY Man Gets Prison for 40 Knifepoint Robberies

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – A man convicted for committing 40 robberies at knifepoint around Long Island and Queens was sentenced Thursday to a decade in prison, The Associated Press reported. Khalif House, 24, began his robbery spree in 2015; it ended with his arrest in June 2016, having stolen more than $18,000.