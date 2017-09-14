At Least 50 People Killed in Suicide Attacks in Southern Iraq

Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 10:18 am |

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for suicide attacks that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 80 near the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya on Thursday.

A statement of the Amaq news agency, which supports the hardline Sunni Muslim group, said the attacks carried out by the its suicide terrorists targeted a restaurant and a checkpoint, killing “dozens of Shiites.”

The director of Nassiriya’s health directorate, Jasim al-Khalidi, said the city’s hospital received 50 bodies and the death toll could rise due to the critical condition of some of the wounded.

One terrorist detonated his explosive vest inside the restaurant, south-west of Nassiriya, while three to four other terrorists opened fire at the people inside, police sources said.

Sources at city hospitals said four Iranian citizens were among those killed.

Bomb attacks in southern Iraq, where the bulk of the country’s oil is produced, are relatively rare.