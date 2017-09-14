IDF Soldiers Seize Cash for Rebuilding Terrorist Family’s House

Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 3:37 am |

Israeli security near Otniel, in the southern Chevron Hills region, after a stabbing attack in which Dafna Meir was killed, January 17, 2016. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The IDF said Thursday that soldiers overnight Wednesday seized NIS 48,000 ($13,500) that had been collected to rebuild the home of Morad Badar Abdallah Adias, the murderer of Dafna Meir, Hy”d, in January 2016. Adias murdered Meir in front of her home in Otniel. The Adias home was demolished after the murder, as part of the punishment leveled on the family of the 16-year-old terrorist. Three of Meir’s six children were home at the time of the attack, when a Palestinian worker stabbed her outside her house. One of the children – a four-year-old – witnessed the entire incident; two older children hid in an inside room, with one of the children’s screams apparently keeping the Arab terrorist from entering the house.

After the stabbing, Adias left the home and ran away. Security images clearly show Adias hiding behind a bush after the attack and then running away. IDF soldiers searched Arab villages in the region throughout the night for the terrorist, on the theory that Adias was hiding in one of them. Security forces tracked Adias down two days after the murder and arrested him.

Security forces seized the cash, which had been given to the family by Hamas. Soldiers also seized funds from a Chevron-based “charity” that the army said collected money for distribution to the families of terrorists. Several thousand shekels in cash were seized in the raid.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested eight wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.