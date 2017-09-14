Anti-Kapparos Group Sues California Police Departments

Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 7:11 pm |

After repeatedly failing in their direct legal challenges to Chabad of Irvine’s use of chickens for kapparos, animal-rights groups are now taking aim at a new target: the police.

In a lawsuit filed this week in federal court, reports The Orange County Register, the San-Diego based Animal Protection and Rescue League argues that the police departments of Irvine and Los Angeles protect the “illegal killing of animals” by allowing kapparos.

Previously, the Virginia-based United Poultry Concerns had sued Chabad of Irvine in federal court, alleging that the kapparos ritual constitutes an unfair business practice; and in state court, alleging violations of California’s animal cruelty, environmental and sanitation laws. Both lawsuits were dismissed, and United Poultry Concerns is appealing.

Chabad is represented by pro-bono attorneys working under the auspices of First Liberty Institute.

Brian Pease, the same attorney who represented United Poultry Concerns, is representing the Animal Protection and Rescue League in its current suit against the Irvine and Los Angeles police departments. Pease says that Jewish groups in Los Angeles also conduct kapparos with chickens, although he does not specify their names in this lawsuit against the police departments.

“The animal-cruelty laws can only be directly enforced by law enforcement,” says Pease. “The cities just don’t want to touch this because religions are involved.”

In the suit, the Animal Protection and Rescue League asks that its members be permitted to “place individuals who kill and discard chickens under private persons arrest” by people who “witness such individuals violating the law.”

In response to requests for comment by The Orange County Register, an LAPD official said the department hasn’t seen the lawsuit and doesn’t comment on pending suits. The Irvine Police Department said in a statement that it “is not aware of any pending litigation in this matter.”