Three Soldiers Injured in Tank Accident

IDF soldiers. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - Three soldiers were injured Wednesday when a tank they were riding in overturned in an exercise they were participating in on the Golan. The incident occurred during what the IDF called a routine exercise. They were treated on site and taken to Ziv Hospital in Tzefas for further treatment. Doctors said that they acted in accordance with army rules on how to handle such incidents, and as a result their injuries were far lighter than might have been expected.

This is the second training accident in the IDF in just several days. An IDF soldier who was injured in a training accident last Friday afternoon remained in serious condition this week. The 19 year old soldier was hurt when a hand grenade he was handling exploded at his base in southern Israel. Army officials have opened an investigation, and use of grenades in exercises has been suspended for the duration.

Overnight Tuesday, IDF soldiers faced off against rioters in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Tubas, in northern Shomron. One Arab rioter who threw a firebomb at soldiers was shot and killed during the incident. Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 5 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.