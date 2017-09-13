Stabbing Attack in Kiryat Arba Thwarted; Soldiers Safe

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 10:13 am |

Israeli soldiers seen on security patrol near Kiryat Arba. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The IDF said that an attempted stabbing in Kiryat Arba Wednesday afternoon has been thwarted.

An IDF spokesperson said that a Palestinian had ran toward a bus station at the Elias junction near the entrance of Kiryat Arba and attempted a stabbing attack. The army responded to the immediate threat by firing toward the instigator, who was then injured, the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, b’chasdei Shamayim.

The IDF spokesperson added that the Palestinian was taken to a hospital in Yerushalayim, in a moderate to serious state.