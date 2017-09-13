Poll: Nearly Half of American Jews Against Embassy Move

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 1:22 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Despite the Trump administration’s promise to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim, and Israeli support for the move, a new poll indicates that a very large minority of American Jews are opposed.

According to the American Jewish Committee’s Annual Survey of American Jewish Opinion released on Wednesday, 44 percent of American Jews oppose the embassy move. Since 36 percent said they favor it only in the context of a peace agreement with the Palestinians, and 16 percent want to see it happen right now, that gives the opposition a plurality.

Of respondents who are against such a move, 51 percent are Democrats and 26 percent are Republicans.

The pollsters questioned 1,000 people. The religious breakdown was: 9 percent Orthodox, 16 percent Conservative, 2 percent Reconstructionist, 31 percent Reform. The biggest group was made up of those who describe themselves as “just Jewish” – 39 percent.

Respondents were also asked whether they approve or disapprove of the way President Trump is handling U.S.-Israel relations. In response, 54 percent said they do not approve and 40 percent said they do approve, either somewhat or strongly.

Regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s performance vis à vis the U.S., 47 percent disapprove and 45 approve.

On the two-state solution: 55 percent of American Jews support the establishment of a Palestinian state, while 40 percent oppose it. Most also said that the prospects for peace have neither improved nor worsened over the last year.