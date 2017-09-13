Israeli U.N. Envoy Danon Assumes Position of Vice President of the General Assembly

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 1:21 pm |

Ambassador Danon with President of the General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák. (Israeli Mission to the U.N.)

Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has begun his one-year term as one of the 21 Vice Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly for its 72nd session which began on Tuesday.

Elected to the position in May, he is the fourth Israeli to be given the position, his predecessors being Abba Eban (1952), Dan Gillerman (2005), and Ron Prosor (2012).

The role entails chairing General Assembly meetings, participating in setting the assembly’s agenda, and overseeing rules and decorum during sessions.

This comes just before the annual gathering next week of world leaders at the start of the new session, and Dannon will preside over the assembly when Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu speaks there next Tuesday.

The current President of the General Assembly is Slovak Minister of Foreign Affairs Miroslav Lajcak.