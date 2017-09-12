NYPD Seeks Vandals for Anti-Semitic Graffiti on Riverdale Home

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 9:51 am |

The NYPD said that three vandals are being sought Tuesday after anti-Semitic graffiti was spray-painted across the front door of a home in the Fieldston neighborhood of Riverdale.

The Hate Crime Task Force is now investigating the “possible bias incident,” police said. No arrests have been made yet.

Police note that there was no other vandalism on the street where security guards patrol at night.

The Anti-Defamation League on Monday was informed of the anti-Semitic vandalism.

“It is horrifying that one’s place of residence would be targeted, attacked and singled out in such a way,” said ADL New York Regional Director Evan R. Bernstein.

“The ADL calls on elected officials, community leaders and clergy to continue to fight against and denounce the appalling act of hate and to consistently condemn anti-Semitism and bigotry whenever it surfaces in New York City.”

The NYPD late Monday released new surveillance footage of the three men with the hope of getting them off the streets.

The NYPD issued descriptions of the people they are looking for:

The first individual is a dark-skinned male, slim build; last seen wearing a hooded sweater and shorts.

The second individual is a light-skinned male, slim build, with a backpack; last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt.

The third individual is a light-skinned male, heavyset, with a backpack; last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.