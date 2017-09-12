McDonald Ave. Gets Bathed In Security Lighting Upgrades

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 7:25 pm |

BROOKLYN - New security lighting was unveiled along McDonald Avenue from Ditmas Avenue to Bay Parkway at a Thursday morning press conference, bathing both the roadway and the sidewalk in light at night for the first time.

State Sen. Simcha Felder and New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg were in Kensington to turn on the lights, which will improve safety along this corridor. The cost of $685,000 is covered by a $500,000 allocation by Felder, and the city funding the remainder.

A unique feature of the light fixtures is “dual illumination,” or a second light fixture per pole to illuminate both the sidewalk and roadway simultaneously.

In recent decades, McDonald Avenue has become increasingly busy with pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Elevated F-train tracks running overhead cast dark shadows on the sidewalks and roadway from end to end, impeding visibility. Business owners are frequently concerned about burglaries or vandalism committed by criminals free to act under the cover of darkness.

The city has replaced all existing fabricated steel poles with sustainable Davit poles and installed brighter, energy-efficient LED lights. In addition, 94 new street poles have been installed and 21 additional poles will be installed at the traffic intersections. The new poles are now spaced approximately 55 feet apart compared to the previous intervals of 120 feet.

“Boro Park, Kensington, and Midwood residents are finally seeing the light on McDonald Avenue,” Felder said.