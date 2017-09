Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 7:23 pm |

BROOKLYN - City transportation officials will be at Boro Park’s 18th Ave. Park Sunday to distribute 1,000 bike helmets for a free helmet fitting and giveaway, Councilman David Greenfield announced Tuesday.

The event will be held from 2:00 to 5:30 p.m. and helmets will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis, for children and adults alike, though children will need a parent or legal guardian to sign a form in order to participate.