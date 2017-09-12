DA Eric Gonzalez Meets Jewish Community Leaders

Ahead of Tuesday’s New York primaries, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez met last Thursday with representatives from Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish communities at his office in Downtown Brooklyn. The meeting concerned issues that affect members of the Orthodox community who find themselves navigating the justice system. Rabbi Berish Freilich, longtime askan and community police liaison, who participated in the meeting, praised DA Gonzalez for being very helpful and extremely accommodating, intent on working out every detail while being very nice about it.