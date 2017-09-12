Columbus Statue Vandalized, Hands Painted Red

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 7:27 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - A statue of Christopher Columbus in Central Park was found vandalized early Tuesday with the famed explorer’s hands painted red.

Graffiti on the base of the Manhattan statue in Columbus Circle said, “Hate will not be tolerated” and “#Somethingscoming.” Workers quickly cleaned up the mess.

A city commission has been formed on what to do with statues and monuments seen to have oppressive historical connotations. Columbus is seen as a hero to many, especially Italian-Americans, but he’s seen as a colonizer to Native Americans.

Columbus Day is a national holiday held on the second Monday in October to celebrate the explorer’s landing in the New World in 1492.