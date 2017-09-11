PA Arrests Palestinian for Hospitality to MK Glick

Monday, September 11, 2017 at 12:58 pm |

MK Yehuda Glick speaks with the press last month at the Kosel Plaza after visiting the Har Habayis, after Knesset members received permission to go up to the site. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - A resident of Chevron was arrested by Palestinian security officers for the “crime” of having hosted MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) at his home to celebrate Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday, The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday.

The Palestinian Authority’s General Intelligence Service arrested Muhammed Jaber several days after the incident.

A senior PA official in Chevron confirmed Jaber’s arrest, but said he was not able to enter into details of the case.

Pictures that Glick took and shared online showing himself, Jaber and the latter’s family members sitting around a table of sweets and fruits apparently drew the unwanted attention of the authorities.

“Happy Eid al-Adha my friend Muhammed Jaber in Chevron. G-d willing all of us will live here in peace,” Glick posted with the photos.

The right-wing Glick is persona non grata among most Palestinians for his insistence on the right of Jews to visit Har HaBayis. Nabil Abu Rudeinah, PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman, recently described Glick’s visits there as “provocations… that will lead to grave consequences.”

Rabbinical authorities have repeatedly said that it is halachically prohibited for Jews to enter Har HaBayis.

Glick explained that he and Jaber are friends.

“I have known Muhammed since I became a member of Knesset,” Glick said. “We have met many times and we speak on the telephone every couple of weeks.”

He has arranged for Jaber to meet Israelis in order to foster better mutual understanding.

“He is truly a man of peace and coexistence,” the MK said. “His arrest shows that the Palestinian Authority is not interested in dialogue and normalization.”

Jaber told Channel 2 in July that he used to incite violence against Jews, but today wants to coexist with them.

Glick also said he contacted U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai to seek their intervention for Jaber’s release.