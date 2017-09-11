Jewish Communities Take Stock of Hurricane’s Effects as Irma Moves North

Monday, September 11, 2017 at 8:22 pm |

Cars with water up over the doors are parked in a downtown neighborhood after Hurricane Irma brought floodwaters to Jacksonville, Florida, Monday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NEW YORK - A day after Hurricane Irma swept through southern Florida, Jewish communities struggled to get back to normal life amid wide spread power outages and many downed trees, but with a grateful sense that they had been spared the worst of the destruction that this massive storm could have brought.

Rabbi Moshe Matz, Florida director for Agudath Israel of America and Rav of the Aventura Shul in Miami, said that while there was relatively little property damage, the biggest challenge for those who had not evacuated was dealing with the lack of electricity amid 88 degree heat and the city’s signature high humidity.

“Baruch Hashem, our family does have power, and another family that doesn’t is moving in with us for the time being. A lot of people in the community are moving around to friends that got power back or have generators,” he told Hamodia. “There are a lot of downed trees and some leaks, but it’s nowhere near the level of devastation we were afraid of.”

As of Monday afternoon, nearly all of North Miami Beach was without power and most of Miami Beach proper as well, with sporadic exceptions. In a small sign of the continued disruption of life in the city, many to whom Hamodia attempted to reach out were not able to respond amid widespread loss of phone service.

A few local mosdos and shuls were offering supper to those who still had no electricity, and a local kosher supermarket offered affected families food packages as well.

Most shuls were able to resume regular minyanim. Rabbi Matz said that his shul managed not to miss a minyan even in the thick of Irma’s blow. Schools would remain closed at least until Wednesday, with many without power and large amounts of staff out of town.

While the storm and power outages have proven a hardship to many, there has been particular concern for Miami’s elderly.

Hatzolah had organized a data base prior to the storm of all the members of the community who had chosen to stay. It has proven a useful tool, particularly for relatives of elderly people who live elsewhere and wanted to check up on their loved ones. In many instances, volunteers have been sent to check on the wellbeing of seniors and other high-risk residents. Hatzolah units from New York and New Jersey had prepared to send personnel and equipment to assist amid dire predictions last week, but the effort was scaled back after Miami was spared large-scale damage.

At the same time, the many who had heeded official warnings to evacuate were asked to remain where they were for the time being to allow for clean-up efforts to proceed, and to mitigate the traffic caused by hundreds of thousands returning en masse.

“The city has handled this very professionally and they are asking people not to come back until tomorrow so they can clean up the debris. If everybody rushes back at once, the gridlock will be terrible,” he said.

An additional complication for many who left to other locations was that by Monday, the storm had moved north, making travel difficult as it struck cities such as Atlanta, where well over 1000 people from various frum communities had taken refuge.

Rabbi Yitzchok Tendler, executive director of Beth Jacob, Atlanta’s largest shul, who was directing the massive hospitality effort, said Irma’s arrival, albeit in the downgraded form of a tropical storm, had added a complication to providing for the many guests. Beth Jacob has been offering meals to the many displaced Floridians, but as the area lost power on Monday and driving conditions became treacherous, organizers scrambled to shift plans.

“We’re racing against the sunlight here and figuring out how to work this,” Rabbi Tendler told Hamodia. He said that his team was preparing pans of food that would be picked up or delivered to host families. “It’s very windy and raining, anything not tied down is blowing around, but it’s still drivable.”

Rabbi Tendler said that the many Floridians in Atlanta were largely relieved that they would most likely be able to return to find their homes and communities physically intact, but were beginning to feel the effects of “cabin fever.”

“They realize that the hurricane is trapping them here at this point, they are feeling a little bad to keep imposing on their hosts, but overall it’s been a very positive experience,” he said.

Dr. Ron Ezoory, an Atlanta dentist who was one of the many Atlantans hosting a Miami family, said that taking part in his community’s massive hachnassas orchim effort had been “a wonderful experience.”

“We are all enjoying this opportunity to be together with so many different types of Jews from different places; it’s been very motivating,” he told Hamodia as storm winds were rattling his windows and had left his home without power. “Trees are swaying everywhere. I don’t feel that we’re in danger, but you can really hear the wind and rain; it’s much stronger than the storms we are used to here.”

An additional source of anxiety for Dr. Ezoory were his elderly parents who live in Hollywood, Florida. He had tried to convince them to come to Atlanta, but said that his parents had opted to “hunker down” at home.

“My mother is a Holocaust survivor and the idea of having to run away was too traumatic for her,” he said. “My father was a soldier in the Israeli army, so he’s used to digging in … They got provisions and boarded up the windows with aluminum sheets and my mother sat and said Tehillim as the boards shook in the wind.”

In cities along Florida’s eastern coast, even with most having no electricity, residents felt they had “dodged a bullet.”

“We have a lot of trees down around my house, but baruch Hashem, only minor damage,” Yechezkel Rodal, an attorney who lives in Lauderhill, told Hamodia. “I had to maneuver around streets blocked by downed trees to get to Shacharis this morning and the shul had no power. It was very hot, but the minyan went on.”

Rabbi Ruvi New, director of Chabad of Boca Raton, was among the many throughout the state who were arranging a mass meal in his shul for the many in his area without power.

“There were a lot of power outages, but baruch Hashem we were really spared the worst,” he said.

In Boca Raton and the Ft. Lauderdale area, as in Miami, major coordination efforts allowed for volunteers to keep track of elderly residents.

“The chessed that has gone on around this storm is unbelievable,” said Mr. Rodal. “People are doing everything they can to help each other. Mi l’amcha Yisrael.”