Ichud Hatzalah Volunteer Barely Avoids ‘Lynch’

Monday, September 11, 2017 at 4:59 am |

A United Hatzalah ambulance in Yerushalayim. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - An Ichud Hatzalah volunteer on Sunday night found himself in the midst of an Arab riot, with a mob preparing to lynch him – and avoided that fate only when he pulled out his personal weapon and threatened to shoot rioters, he told the 0404 new site.

Avi Miller, a well-known member of Ichud Hatzalah, was in his vehicle with members of his family on his way home, driving through the Abu Tor neighborhood of Yerushalayim. Miller said that a mob of Arabs blocked traffic on the street he was driving along, and the mob was checking vehicles to see if Jews were inside. When they saw him – dressed in Chassidic garb and with a beard, obviously Jewish – they began rocking the vehicle and advancing on it with blocks and rocks. Only when he pulled out a gun and waved it in front of the mob, “they ran away like mice,” said Miller. There was damage to the vehicle, with at least one window broken, but, b’chasdei Shamayim, no one was hurt. “Police investigated the incident and took my gun, and returned it later, telling me I had done the right thing,” he said.

IDF soldiers early Monday discovered and dismantled weapons caches in two Arab towns in the Chevron area. The weapons were discovered in homes in the town of Yatta and the village of Ein Yabrud. Dozens of weapons and associated materials, including ammunition, were removed from the houses. The residents of the houses were arrested and questioned on the source of the weapons.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 8 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.