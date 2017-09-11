Hate Posters Appear in Buenos Aires on Eve of Netanyahu Visit

Monday, September 11, 2017 at 12:46 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - As Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu flew to Argentina for the first stop on his Latin American tour, posters showing him in Hitlerian costume and wanted for genocide cropped up in the capital Buenos Aires.

The posters were reportedly the handiwork of pro-Palestinian activists. One poster carried the Spanish slogan “Zionists out of Palestine, Netanyahu out.” Another, made up like a wanted poster with full-face and profile shots of the prime minister, accused him of “crimes and genocide of the Palestinian people,” according to the Times of Israel.

PM Netanyahu and his entourage — which includes a delegation of businesspeople — were set to arrive in Buenos Aires on Monday following a stopover in Madrid, where they attended ceremonies to commemorate two terror attacks in the early 1990s that targeted local Jews and Israeli diplomats.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu’s itinerary calls for a wreath-laying at the Monument to General San Martín and the Armies of Independence, after which he’ll meet with President Mauricio Macri. During their meeting, Israel and Argentina will sign a series of agreements on public security, customs and social insurance as well as an archives agreement regarding the Holocaust, according to the PMO.

After the two leaders address the press, they will be joined by President of Paraguay Horacio Cartes for lunch, before Netanyahu is set to headline an economic forum for Argentine and Israeli businessmen.