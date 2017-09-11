Want up-to-the-
כ' אלול תשע"ז
| Monday, September 11, 2017
Harav Mordechai Jungreis of Nikolsburg at 9/11 Memorial
Monday, September 11, 2017 at 7:41 pm |
כ' אלול תשע"ז
Harav Mordechai Jungreis, Nikolsburger Rebbe of Boro Park, at the 9/11 Memorial on the 16th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Monday.