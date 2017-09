Monday, September 11, 2017 at 7:19 pm |

A U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon on the 16th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Monday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Flags on New York state government buildings will be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is remembering the nearly 3,000 men, women and children who lost their lives in the attacks 16 years ago.

The governor says the state also is honoring the first responders who were “beacons of light during our darkest day.”