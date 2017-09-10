Report: Saudi Prince Visits Israel on Secret Peace Mission

Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 3:16 pm |

Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, pool, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, arrived in Israel on a secret mission last week to discuss regional peace efforts, according to media reports on Sunday.

Neither Israeli nor Saudi foreign ministries would comment on the report, which was carried by Israeli and Arab news outlets on Sunday.

“A prince from the royal court visited the country in secret over the past few days and discussed the idea of pushing regional peace forward with a number of senior Israeli officials,” the Israel Broadcasting Corporation, citing the Russian Sputnik media outlet.

IUVM Online Arabic news identified the high Saudi official as bin Salman, who is heir to the throne of the kingdom.

The IUVM cited a United Arab Emirates intelligence officer as its source for its claim that bin Salman was the Saudi royal who was in Israel.