NY Plans Hearings About ‘On-Call’ Scheduling for Workers

Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 3:39 pm |

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has told labor officials to gather input on the practice of scheduling retail and other workers with short notice. The results could shape potential regulation.

Cuomo said on Saturday the Labor Department will hold hearings on what’s known as “on-call,” ”just-in-time” and “call-in” scheduling. Worker advocates say it can leave employees scrambling for child care and uncertain of their paychecks.

The Democratic governor says four hearings around the state this fall will help craft “sensible protections” for workers.

State Retail Council President Ted Potrikus says he appreciates that the governor and labor officials have also heard from retailers on the issue.

Some national retailers stopped on-call scheduling in recent years amid attention from advocates and state attorneys general, including Democratic New York AG Eric Schneiderman.