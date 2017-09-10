New Interchange Brings Gush Etzion, Beitar Illit Closer to Tel Aviv

Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 3:14 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu gets photographed with children during a ceremony opening the new part of the Begin Road, the Rosmarin Interchange, connecting Begin to Route 60, in Yerushalayim, Thursday. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - At a festive ceremony, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz opened the last section of the Begin Expressway that provides fast transportation through Yerushalayim – the Rosmarin Interchange, adjacent to Beitar Illit. Now, residents of that community will be able to get to Road 443, the highway that leads to Modiin, Kiryat Sefer, and eventually Tel Aviv, in 12 minutes.

The interchange will also make it easier to drive to points south along Road 60, the “tunnels road” that leads to Gush Etzion, where there are many shopping options for Beitar Illit residents. The interchange allows drivers to reach the major highways with no traffic lights. The new interchange will be followed by the addition of a lane in each direction along the tunnels road.

Speaking at the event, Netanyahu said that “the ability to drive directly in an easy and aesthetic manner is an amazing experience. It’s wonderful to be able to cut through Yerushalayim northbound and southbound so quickly. The road to Gush Etzion is much shorter now, and the thousands of residents of Beitar can also more easily get to the city. This is part of the infrastructure revolution in Israeli cities, a true revolution that brings economic benefits, closes the economic gaps, and brings growth and prosperity.”