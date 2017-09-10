Netanyahu to Offer Mexico Earthquake Aid

Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 2:20 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - On the eve of his departure for a trip to Latin America and the U.S., Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that when in Mexico, he will offer assistance to the victims of an earthquake that struck over the weekend.

In the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu told ministers:

“As you know, Mexico experienced a severe earthquake over the weekend. Israel sends condolences to the families of the victims. We understand that these are difficult days for this country, for the Mexican people.

“In my talks with the President of Mexico, we will offer aid in reconstruction or any other assistance that we can give. I will then leave for the U.S. and I will address the U.N. General Assembly. Our great friend the U.S. is also currently dealing with severe natural disasters and we all hope that it will pass the coming storm in peace.”

These are “not easy days for Mexico,” Netanyahu added. At least 90 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the earthquake which devastated the states of Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Meanwhile, the government unanimously approved a proposal at the weekly cabinet meeting put forward by Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett for a $1 million aid package to help rebuild Jewish institutions in Houston that were severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey.