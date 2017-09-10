Mayor de Blasio to Host Town Hall With Council Member Deutsch

Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 6:01 am |

Councilman Chaim Deutsch (R.) with Mayor Bill de Blasio on the steps of City Hall. (Courtesy of Councilman Deutsch’s Office)

This Thursday, September 14, Mayor Bill de Blasio will host a town hall with residents of the 48th Council District, represented by Council Member Chaim Deutsch in addition to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, U.S. Representative Yvette Clarke, State Senator Roxanne Persaud and Assembly Member Helene Weinstein.

The event will take place at P.S. 811 Connie Lekas School, on 2525 Haring Street, Brooklyn, according to an announcement from the mayor’s office. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the discussion will start at 7 p.m.

Residents will get a chance to ask Mayor Bill de Blasio questions about local issues and concerns during the town hall.

This is another meeting in a series of town halls the mayor has hosted across the city, at which he discusses local issues with attendees and takes questions from the crowd. He held one in Boro Park in May.

Residents of the 48th Council District who would like to attend are asked to RSVP via email at brooklyntownhall@cityhall.nyc.gov or by calling (212) 748-0281. Space is limited.

Co-sponsors for the town hall include Community Board 13, Community Board 14, Community Board 15, 61st Precinct Community Council, Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition, COJO of Flatbush, Manhattan Beach Community Group, Brighton Neighborhood Association, Brighton Beach and Kings Highway BID, Sheepshead/Plumb Beach Civic Association and Madison-Marine-Homecrest Civic Association.