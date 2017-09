Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11:20 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man has been hit by a train and killed on subway tracks in Brooklyn.

It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday as a Q train was heading south from the Parkside Avenue station, near the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens neighborhood. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t released his identity.

It’s not yet clear how he came to be on the tracks.