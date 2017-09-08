College Student Falls Asleep, Gets Trapped in Empty NJ Train

Friday, September 8, 2017 at 12:47 pm |

(AP) - A college student who was evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma fell asleep on a New Jersey Transit train and woke up in a panic to an empty train in an empty rail yard in Raritan.

The woman, Claire Connelly, says she was evacuated from Florida Gulf Coast University ahead of the upcoming hurricane. She says she landed in Newark on Wednesday and fell asleep while studying on an NJ Transit train.

Connelly called 911 and Raritan Borough police responded and rescued her. An NJ Transit spokeswoman says they are investigating the incident, as it is the conductor’s responsibility to check the train before shutting it down.

Connelly says that she wasn’t even on the right train line, and the ticket checker didn’t notice.