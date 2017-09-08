BDE: Reb Yitzchock Mordche Cymerman, Z”l, of London⁠⁠⁠⁠

Friday, September 8, 2017 at 12:41 pm |

LONDON - Reb Yitzchock Mordche Cymerman, z”l⁠⁠⁠⁠, of London was niftar Friday, after suffering for many years from a debilitating illness.

Reb Yitzchak Mordche was a noted talmid chacham and askan, and he served as an an honorary officer of the U.K. Agudah. He davened in the Gerrer shtiebel on Lampard Grove and Rabbi Pinter’s shul on Heathland Road.

Reb Yitzchak Mordche was the son of Reb Baruch Moshe Cymerman, a legendary leader of the U.K. Agudah.

Reb Yitzchak Mordche is survived by, ybl”c, his wife, Mrs. Ita Cymerman, head of Agudah’s housing division and a pillar of the U.K. Jewish community; and a large family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Yehi zichro baruch.