Ultrasound Treatment for Parkinson’s Yields Amazing Results

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 2:37 pm |

Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.

YERUSHALAYIM - Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa has begun offering a non-invasive treatment for Parkinson’s disease which promises dramatic relief from tremor in a few hours, Arutz Sheva reported on Thursday.

A joint project of Israeli doctors and engineers at Rambam in collaboration with medical device developer Insightec produced the MRI-Guided Focused Ultrasound treatment for patients with moderate to severe tremor.

The procedure requires no operating room, no incisions, and is painless. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is employed directing the high-intensity ultrasound waves to the exact site in the brain where the tremor is initiated while avoiding harm to surrounding tissue.

It takes a few hours, and the results are reportedly immediate and permanent. Patients who the day before could not hold a glass of water or use a pen without shaking, leave the hospital able to perform those same daily tasks with dramatic improvement.

“Our innovative physician-scientists integrate medicine, engineering and science to provide the fastest, safest results,” says Prof. Rafi Beyar, Director and CEO of Rambam Health Care Campus. “Our holistic approach facilitates redemptive treatment for patients, restoring their hope.”

So far, 62 patients have undergone the treatment at Rambam, one of the few medical centers to offer it.