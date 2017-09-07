Trump Jr. Says He Met With Russian Lawyer for Damaging Information on Clinton

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 12:29 pm |

Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of The Trump Organization, shown here discussing the expansion of Trump hotels, in New York in June. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest son, told Senate investigators on Thursday that he had set up a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer because she might have had damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, The New York Times reported.

In a prepared statement to Senate Judiciary Committee investigators, trump Jr. said it was important to learn about Clinton’s “fitness” to be president.

“But nothing came of the Trump Tower meeting, he said, and he was adamant that he never colluded with the Russian government’s campaign to disrupt last year’s presidential election,” the Times reported.