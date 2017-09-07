Want up-to-the-
ט"ז אלול תשע"ז
| Thursday, September 7, 2017
Community
Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe Leads Tefillos in Meron
Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 7:55 am |
ט"ז אלול תשע"ז
The Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe leads
tefillos
at the
tziyun
of Rashbi in Meron, in honor of Chodesh Elul, on Wednesday. (Ohel HaRashbi)
During the
tefillos
at the
tziyun
of the Rashbi on Wednesday. (Ohel HaRashbi)