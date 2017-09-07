Regional Briefs – September 7, 2017

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 8:32 pm |

NY to Get $26 Million to Pay For Trump Security Costs

NEW YORK – New York is getting $26 million in federal reimbursements for the costs of guarding President Trump, his family and their Manhattan residence between Election Day and the inauguration, The Associated Press reported. The NYPD is getting $18.9 million and Suffolk police is getting the rest.

2 Cops Hurt After Speeding Sedan Rams NYPD Car

BROOKLYN – Two NYPD officers were injured Wednesday night after a vehicle speeding from a crime scene crashed into their cruiser, The Associated Press reported. Two other beat cops heard gunshots and flagged a car speeding away. The driver ignored the signals and crashed shortly afterward.

First Responders in Cooking Competition for Charity

JERSEY CITY – Firefighters, police officers and EMTs will gather Saturday to show off their cooking skills for charity, the Jersey Journal reported. The First Responders Charity Cook-Off will serve up various types of chicken, pasta and green vegetables. Part of the profits will be donated to Harvey victims.

NJ Transit Buys Land for Train Safe Haven Amid Flooding

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – N.J. Transit officials voted Thursday to buy 25 acres of land to serve as a safe haven for trains after more than 300 were flooded during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, NJ.com reported. The estimated cost is $368 million.

NY Responders Head to Florida, Virgin Islands

ALBANY – New York on Thursday sent 124 National Guardsmen and a specialized team to help with the Hurricane Irma response in the U.S. Virgin Islands, The Associated Press reported. Task Force 2’s specialties include structural collapses, excavation and confined spaces.