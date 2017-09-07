Permanent Delaware River Drilling Ban in Works

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 5:28 pm |

(AP) - A seven-year moratorium on natural gas development near the Delaware River would be replaced by a permanent ban under a proposal that’s being developed by the agency that oversees the water supply of more than 15 million people.

A person with knowledge of the proposal said Thursday that the Delaware River Basin Commission could vote as early as next week to begin the process of formally banning gas drilling and hydraulic fracturing. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the plan isn’t scheduled to be made public until Friday.

The ban would affect two counties in Pennsylvania’s northeastern tip that are part of the nation’s largest gas field, the Marcellus Shale.

The Delaware watershed supplies Philadelphia and half of New York City with drinking water.