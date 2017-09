N. Korea Pledges ‘Powerful Countermeasures’ Against U.S.-Backed Sanctions

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 6:01 am |

Buildings in North Korea are seen from the Chinese border town of Tumen in eastern China’s Jilin province, Monday. (Minoru Iwasaki/Kyodo News via AP)

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - North Korea on Thursday pledged to take “powerful countermeasures” to respond to U.S. pressure or any new sanctions against it over its missile program, accusing Washington of wanting war.

Pyongyang’s pledge, made in a statement by its delegation to an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, came after the United States said it wanted the U.N. Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea, ban the country’s exports of textiles and the hiring of North Korean laborers abroad, and subject leader Kim Jong Un to an asset freeze and travel ban, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

“We will respond to the barbaric plotting around sanctions and pressure by the United States with powerful countermeasures of our own,” the statement read.

The same statement also accused South Korea and Japan of using the Russian forum to play “dirty politics,” saying the event was meant to be about discussing economic cooperation in the region and not about criticizing its missile program.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the same forum on Thursday he thought the North Korea crisis would not escalate into a large-scale conflict involving nuclear weapons, predicting that common sense would prevail.