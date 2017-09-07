Moatzos Meeting Regarding Chillul-Shabbos Agreements

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 11:48 am |

YERUSHALAYIM - The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael in Eretz Yisrael, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Degel HaTorah and the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas are meeting Thursday, at the Talmud Torah Chavas Daas in Yerushalayim.

The meeting concerns the government’s ongoing flouting of agreements and understandings reached to eliminate chillulei Shabbosm, such as railway infrastructure work on the railway despite there being no pikuach nefesh. All attempts to appeal to Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz or the special government committee that was established for this purpose have thus far been fruitless.

This meeting is being held in advance of a meeting of the MKs of the three chareidi parties with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Updates to Follow …