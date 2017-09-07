Largest-Capacity Container Ship Visits East Coast Port

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 3:38 pm |

The Theodore Roosevelt passes under the Bayonne Bridge spanning Bayonne, N.J. and New York’s Staten Island, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (Bill Lyons/Staten Island Advance via AP)

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - The largest-capacity container ship ever to visit an East Coast port has sailed under the Bayonne Bridge, which was elevated to handle such vessels.

The Theodore Roosevelt passed Thursday under the bridge, spanning Bayonne, N.J. and Staten Island, NY., on its way to its dock in Elizabeth.

The ship is 1,202 feet long and 166 feet wide. It can carry more than 7,200 standard 40-foot shipping containers above and below its decks.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has spent $1.6 billion to raise the bridge and deepen the channel so very large ships can use the container ports in Elizabeth and Newark.