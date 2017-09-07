Gov. Cuomo On the Tracks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (L) on Thursday gives the New York City media a walking tour of the night crews that clean litter from the tracks at the Union Square Subway Station after midnight. Cuomo announced that new fines for littering in the subway will jump from $50 to $100 and that state police will be starting litter patrols in addition to the NYPD. The new fines go into affect next Thursday. (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Gov. Cuomo)