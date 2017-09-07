Want up-to-the-
י"ז אלול תשע"ז
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Gov. Cuomo On the Tracks
Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 8:27 pm
ט"ז אלול תשע"ז
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (L) on Thursday gives the New York City media a walking tour of the night crews that clean litter from the tracks at the Union Square Subway Station after midnight. Cuomo announced that new fines for littering in the subway will jump from $50 to $100 and that state police will be starting litter patrols in addition to the NYPD. The new fines go into affect next Thursday. (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Gov. Cuomo)