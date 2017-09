Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 2:41 pm |

After feeling unwell Wednesday morning, Harav Eliezer Ginsburg, Mashgiach of the Ponevezher yeshiva in Bnei Brak, has been taken to the Tel Hashomer Hospital where he’s in an induced coma and on a respirator after being diagnosed with a blocked artery, Hamodia has learned.

He had previously recovered from a severe heart attack.

Yidden around the world are urged to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Eliezer ben Yocheved, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.