Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 9:36 am |

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a bus crashed into a highway median and overturned in New Jersey, leaving two people with minor injuries.

State police say the accident happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 280 in Roseland, about 20 miles west of New York.

There were five people on the bus, including the driver, and state police say two suffered minor injuries.

The left lane of the highway was closed while police investigated.