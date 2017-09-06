Arab With Concealed Knife Arrested Near Me’aras Hamachpelah

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 1:07 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - An Arab man was arrested at a security checkpoint near Me’aras Hamachpelah on Wednesday after he was found to have a knife concealed on his person, according to media reports.

The man aroused the suspicion of Border Police when he approached the checkpoint, and he was asked to show all items he was carrying. After he said he had shown them everything he had with him, officers on duty were still suspicious, and a subsequent search turned up a knife hidden in his clothing.

Police said that the man’s attempt to deceive them about the knife he was carrying indicated that he was likely planning a stabbing attack at or near the holy site.

The suspect was arrested and taken for interrogation by security officials.