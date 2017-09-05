Tefillos Requested as Chava Gruen to Have Surgery Tuesday

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 1:07 pm |

Chava Gruen, the child who suffered a serious brain injury in a horrific accident in Pennsylvania, is having surgery Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Please say Tehillim for Chava bas Michal Chana.

Chava’s sister Hadassah, who suffered serious physical injuries, is improving, b’chasdei Hashem, though she is in a lot of pain. Please daven for Leah Hadassah bas Michal Chana, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael. Hadassah is enjoying packages sent to her at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Hadassah loves to have visitors; anyone wishing to visit should sign up at https://app.hubspot.com/meetings/gruenchesedfund