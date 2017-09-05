Regional Briefs – September 5, 2017

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 8:01 pm |

State Fair Butter Statue to Be Deconstructed, Farm Bound

SYRACUSE – The butter sculpture at the New York State Fair came down Tuesday, but it’s being recycled, The Associated Press reported. The statue of three state troopers with a calf and a child is made with roughly 700 pounds of butter. It is headed for a farm to help create electricity.

Senate Dems Don’t Want de Blasio’s Involvement in Races

ALBANY – State Senate Democrats are fretting that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vow to help them reclaim control will harm their chances, the Daily News reported. “I think the mayor should worry about the affairs of the city,” said Brooklyn Democratic chief Frank Seddio.

Last Year for State’s Oldest, Smallest Elementary School

STOCKTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s oldest and smallest school opens its doors Tuesday for its final year, The Associated Press reported. Stockton Elementary School opened in 1832 and its current building dates back to 1872. But declining enrollment led to an agreement to close.

Car Plows Into Laundry; 6 People Injured

STATEN ISLAND – A car backing out of a parking space accidentally accelerated and plowed into a laundry Sunday, leaving six people injured as the vehicle veered through the business, The Associated Press reported. The 74-year-old driver was among the injured.