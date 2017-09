Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 4:42 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - After complaining of a burning sensation in his eye, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu consulted with his personal physician Dr. Tzvi Berkowitz, who recommended an immediate examination.

Although the discomfort passed in the course of the day, the prime minister agreed to go to Haddasah Ein Kerem Hospital for an exam.

The medical staff there found that the eye was fine, and the prime minister returned to work at his office in Yerushalayim.