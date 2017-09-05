NYC Man Gets Prison; Assaulted Suburban Officers With Car

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 7:51 pm |

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) - A man convicted of assaulting two suburban New York police officers with his car will spend 15 years in prison.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. says Nathan Irizarry of the Bronx was sentenced Tuesday.

Mount Pleasant Sgt. Mike McGuinn and Officer Luke Oliveri were hurt in November 2015 as they responded to a report of drag racing.

They were standing outside Irizarry’s open car door when he hit reverse at a high rate of speed.

McGuinn was dragged about 50 yards; he suffered numerous broken bones and underwent shoulder surgery twice. He has been unable to return to work.

Oliveri was knocked unconscious, which resulted in chronic daily headaches and other neurological problems. He is back at work after a 10-month absence.