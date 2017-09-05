Mastermind of Medical Kickback Ring Gets Prison Sentence

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 5:41 pm |

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The mastermind of a multimillion dollar medical kickback ring has been sentenced to eight years prison.

Rehan “Ray” Zuberi must also pay $1 million in restitution under the sentence imposed Tuesday. The 48-year-old Boonton man had pleaded guilty in 2015 to money laundering and conspiracy to commit commercial bribery.

The state Attorney General’s office says the ring bribed dozens of doctors in exchange for patient referrals to a network of medical imaging centers Zuberi owned in New Jersey.

Zuberi has admitted spearheading the commercial bribery ring in which he, his wife and numerous others paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks to dozens of medical practitioners, including doctors and chiropractors.

Authorities say the patient referrals they received in return were worth several million dollars to the centers.