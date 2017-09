Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 7:53 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department is looking for two masked robbers who stole about 50 cell phones and $800 during a brazen daytime heist.

The Staten Island Advance says the robbery took place Monday at a T-Mobile store.

An employee was held on the floor at gunpoint.

The robbers wore black masks, black clothing and white gloves.

They stuffed the loot in a suitcase and fled in a car with New Jersey plates.