34 Arrested in Sit-Ins Outside NYC’s Trump Tower

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 7:57 pm |

A New York City Police (NYPD) officer stands outside Trump Tower, in August. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

NEW YORK (AP) - Police have handcuffed and removed immigration activists during sit-ins outside Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The small but traffic-snarling sit-ins occurred Tuesday, after the Trump administration announced it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

A dozen protesters were arrested after they held hands and sat on the street at around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic resumed, but another sit-in erupted two hours later, blocking the intersection at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street.

People on the sidelines chanted and waved signs. They yelled “undocumented — unafraid.”

Twenty-two people were arrested. Police say as long as they give their names and dates of birth, they won’t be fingerprinted.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.