Wife of Jailed Palestinian Terrorist Barred From Prison Visits

Monday, September 4, 2017 at 7:03 pm |

Senior Fatah terrorist Marwan Barghouti in court in 2012. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) - The wife of jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti says Israel has banned her from visiting him until 2019.

Fadwa Barghouti says she arrived at the prison on Monday and was informed of the decision resulting from her role in his hunger strike earlier this year. She says Barghouti’s family has been denied permits to enter Israel to visit him.

Israel Prison Service spokesman Assaf Liberati confirmed that Barghouti was barred from visiting for “security reasons” as a consequence of the hunger strike.

Barghouti led a hunger strike for 41 days earlier this year, demanding improved conditions for Palestinians jailed in Israel.

He is serving five life terms after being convicted by an Israeli court in 2002 of directing two shootings and a bombing that killed five people.