Water Flows to Kinneret Among Lowest Ever

Monday, September 4, 2017 at 5:01 am |

View of Lake Kinneret as seen from Mitzpeh Ofir in the Golan Heights. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Lake Kinneret’s water level has hit an all-time low, official measurements of Hydrological Authority showed Monday. The current “hydrologic year,” in which water flow and levels are measured, ends September 30th, and this year shapes up to be among the worst ever recorded, officials said.

Despite the fact that Israel has largely stopped pumping drinking water from the Kinneret, instead using desalinated and recycled water, the Kinneret lost a net 26 million cubic meters of water in August.

While the rainy season in Israel ends in March or April, the Kinneret continues to get water during the spring and even summer months, as streams and spring water flow into the lake.

This year, however, the flow of the water entering the lake was among the weakest ever recorded. The flow from the Dan spring, which feeds the Kinneret from the north, is lower than it was last year, and significantly lower than its annual flow. The Taninim spring, which feeds the lake from the east, was measured as flowing at 0.27 cubic meters of water per second, the lowest flow ever. The lower water flow from springs was attributed to the several years of average or below average rainfall Israel has experienced over the past five years.

The Kinneret is not the only body of water that has been suffering; water levels at the Dead Sea are lower as well. The Dead Sea lost 13 centimeters in August, and since the beginning of the year that body of water has gone down by 1.28 meters.