NYPD: Two Men Sought for Burglary of Williamsburg Construction Site

Monday, September 4, 2017 at 6:26 am |

NYPD cars. (Illustrative)

The New York City Police Department is looking for two men in connection to a burglary that took place at a construction site in Williamsburg in August.

The NYPD says that on Aug. 15 around 3 a.m., two suspects hopped a fence and gained entry to the Mottis Iron Work construction site located at 642 Bedford Avenue. Once inside, the individuals removed $6,580 worth of construction equipment. The individuals fled the location to parts unknown.

The individuals were described as male, black, 25 years of age.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects at the site of the burglary.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.